Noah Kahan asks fans visiting "Stick Season" locations to respect family's privacy

New England singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who has skyrocketed to fame in recent years, is asking fans to give him and his family some privacy.

The Grammy-nominated artist indicated in an Instagram story post on Wednesday that some fans are crossing a line as they explore the setting of his hit album "Stick Season," which he has described as a love letter to his hometown of Strafford, Vermont.

"Hey folks, love you all and am always flattered by the dedication people have to understanding and becoming closer to the place that made some of the songs from stick season, but I have to ask that you please have respect for the privacy of myself and my family by not visiting private property," Kahan wrote.

Strafford has a population of just over 1,000. There are videos and posts on social media of fans visiting streets, stores and other locations in the tiny town that were featured in the "Stick Season" music video.

"My family are real, normal people who live and work in their homes and want to feel safe and unbothered," Kahan said in the Instagram post. "Please don't go to their houses."

Kahan, who has lived in Watertown, Massachusetts more recently, was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys last year. His "Stick Season" album has been streamed more than 1 billion times.

At the Grammys, Kahan talked about how his family helped launch his music career in New England.

"My mom was with me, driving me to all the open mics around the upper valley of Vermont and New Hampshire," he said on the red carpet. "She has been there for every show where no one was there ... my mom is my closest ally and the person I look up to the most."

Kahan played two sold-out shows at Boston's Fenway Park last summer. He later released a live album of the performances called "Live From Fenway."