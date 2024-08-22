Noah Kahan releasing live album from Fenway Park concerts

BOSTON – Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, a New England native, is releasing a new live album featuring performances from his recent concerts at Fenway Park.

Kahan performed sold-out concerts at the historic ballpark on July 18 and 19.

Noah Kahan's new album

Kahan, a Vermont native who lives in Watertown, said the album called "Live From Fenway" will be released August 30.

The album is already available to pre-save on some music platforms.

Kahan posted on Instagram about how much it meant to perform at such an iconic venue in his home state.

"Every day I think about playing fenway. I can't even look at photos without crying. It is a permanent part of my soul, and im so proud to announce it will be a permanent part of my discography. Live From Fenway out 8/30. New England I love you," Kahan posted.

Who is Noah Kahan?

A folk singer most known for his hit song "Stick Season," Kahan had a rapid rise to stardom.

He was nominated for a Grammy in the category of best new artist. Though he didn't win, Kahan called it a "surreal" moment to be nominated.

Kahan brought his mother to the Grammys.

"My mom was with me, driving me to all the open mics around the upper valley of Vermont and New Hampshire," he said on the red carpet. "She has been there for every show where no one was there ... my mom is my closest ally and the person I look up to the most."