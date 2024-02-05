Watch CBS News
Noah Kahan brings mom to Grammys: "The person I look up to the most"

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Eye Opener: Grammy Awards highlights
Eye Opener: Highlights from the Grammy Awards, music's biggest night 01:40

LOS ANGELES - Noah Kahan may not have scored the Grammy award for best new artist, but as his mom said on the red carpet Sunday, he's already a winner.

The "Stick Season" singer-songwriter and Watertown resident has been saying for months how excited he was to bring his mother, Lauri Berkenkamp, to the ceremony. In an interview before the show, Kahan said it was "surreal" to find out he was nominated. 

"My mom's been telling me since I was 13, but I didn't believe her until I heard it," the 27-year-old told the Recording Academy

R&B singer Victoria Monet took home the best new artist trophy in the category that also included Jelly Roll and Ice Spice. 

"He's already won. We got here, he did exactly what he promised to do and he promised it to himself. I'm so proud of him," Berkenkamp said. "He's been writing songs since he was 8. .  . I never once doubted that he would get here someday. It's been wonderful.

NOAH KAHAN Red Carpet Interview | 2024 GRAMMYs by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

Kahan's songs about growing up in New England have made him popular all over the country. And he said none of his success would have been possible without his mom's help.

"My mom was with me, driving me to all the open mics around the upper valley of Vermont and New Hampshire," he said. "She has been there for every show where no one was there ... my mom is my closest ally and the person I look up to the most."

Kahan will fulfill another dream of his this summer - playing two concerts at Fenway Park.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 9:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

