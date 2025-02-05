Drake Maye admits he did a little recruiting for Patriots during Pro Bowl

What will Patriots coaching staff do for Drake Maye, and can the Eagles stop the Chiefs in Super Bow

FOXBORO -- The Pro Bowl wasn't just fun and games for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. He also did a little recruiting for the Pats while in Orlando, Florida.

Following a solid rookie season for the Patriots, Maye got to participate in the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement player for the AFC. In addition to playing in Sunday's flag football game and participating in Thursday's "Passing the Test" event during Thursday's Skills Challenge, Maye also got to rub elbows and pick the brains of some of the NFL's biggest stars.

While he soaked up all that veteran players had to offer, Maye also admitted that he did a little recruiting for New England in Orlando during a chat with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show."

"I definitely think a little bit," Maye responded when Adams asked if he tried to sell the Patriots to other Pro Bowlers. "I definitely got to know some of the guys. Tell them a little bit about Boston, about Foxboro, about Gillette a little bit, some about the fan base. It's definitely time to get to know some guys and let them know that the Pats got some things to make some moves this offseason."

Patriots offseason needs

Maye is the biggest selling point for the Patriots at the moment, and he could certainly use some more pop in his receiving corps in New England. While Maye developed some good chemistry with receivers DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte and tight end Hunter Henry during his rookie season, he would greatly benefit from having a true No. 1 pass-catcher.

Maye got a quick taste of what life with a game-changing receiver is like at the Pro Bowl, as he connected with Cincinnati superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase for one of his two touchdowns in the flag football game.

"Yeah. It is pretty nice. It's pretty nice," Maye said of throwing passes to a guy like Chase. "But hey, we got some guys in Foxboro that are doing their thing, so I've got to do a better job giving them the rock."

Receiver is one of New England's biggest needs this offseason, and there will be a slew available in free agency with the likes of Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, and Amari Cooper set to hit the market. Perhaps someone that Maye spoke with at the Pro Bowl will shake free on the trade market, and the Patriots should have the ammo to swing a deal.

The Patriots also need a left tackle, and could probably use an established tackle to hold down the right side as well. New England should be able to address some of the team's glaring needs in free agency with $120 million in cap space this spring -- the most in the NFL.

While money usually talks the loudest to free agents, having Maye sell the Patriots to available players will certainly help New England's cause.

Drake Maye didn't know Pro Bowlers got paid

Maye still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but said just being around the other Pro Bowl quarterbacks was a very educational experience for him.

"I think probably just hanging around with the other quarterbacks. Joe Burrow and Russell [Wilson] on the AFC side, Baker [Mayfield, Jared [Goff] and Sam [Darnold] -- just hanging out and getting to pick the brains of some veteran guys who have been around the league and had great seasons. It was pretty cool to be around them and kind of get to soak it in, ask some questions," he said. "Just be a rookie myself and ask some stupid questions and have them laughing at me. So it was pretty cool."

One of those "stupid" questions led to a big realization for Maye: Pro Bowlers get a little extra something something for their effort.

"I didn't know we got paid for the Pro Bowl. Those guys thought that was a bad question and a dumb question -- a nice rookie question for the veteran QBs," joked Maye.

At least Maye now knows what's up for his next Pro Bowl nod.