Man accused of shooting man who disrupted pro-Israel rally was acting in self defense, attorney says

Man accused of shooting man who tackled him at pro-Israel rally in Newton released on bail

NEWTON - A man accused of shooting another man who tackled a pro-Israel demonstrator in Newton, Massachusetts was in court Friday, where his attorney said he was acting in self defense.

"We were protected"

Scott Hayes, of Framingham, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in court on Friday. Dozens of people were there in court to support him.

"I was shocked to see him led away in handcuffs, that should not have happened," said David Sherman. "And I'm shocked to hear that the assaulter is not under arrest."

It started on Washington Street Thursday evening, where a small pro-Israel demonstration was being held. Witnesses said a man across the street started shouting at them. Video taken by a witness shows the man, identified as Caleb Gannon, arguing with the demonstrators and telling them, "You are defending genocide."

Gannon is then seen in the video running across the street through traffic and tackling Hayes. A gunshot was then heard on the video. Police said Hayes told them it came from his handgun, which is legally registered.

"We were assaulted and we were protected by the accused," said Sherman outside court on Friday.

Charges pending against victim

Gannon was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK. Police said assault and battery charges are pending against him.

"This is a textbook case of self defense," said defense attorney Glenn MacKinlay. "We're confident that the investigation, when it's completed, will clear Mr. Hayes of all charges."

Hayes' supporters said he's not Jewish but often attends pro-Israel rallies. They said he's a peaceful person, a single father and a decorated veteran of the Iraq War.

"He was standing peacefully and attacked and the notion that all of us could be attacked at any time just for standing out for what we believe in is horrifying," said Aylit Schultz.

Hayes' supporters also called the incident an act of antisemitism.

"For the first time in my life, I'm afraid to be Jewish," said Aduna Troen. "What kind of world is that?"

Hayes was released on $5,000 bail, which was raised by his supporters. He must wear a GPS monitor on weekends, has a curfew during the week, has to stay away from Gannon and Newton and not carry any firearms.