Man shot after tackling pro-Israeli demonstrator in Newton

Man shot during confrontation with pro-Israeli demonstrators in Newton

NEWTON - A man who tackled a pro-Israeli demonstrator was shot in Newton Thursday night and has life threatening injuries. The man who allegedly fired the gun has been arrested.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a small group of pro-Israeli demonstrators were at the corner of Washington and Harvard Streets at about 6:40 p.m. when a man across the street began to exchange words with them. Investigators say the man eventually ran across the street and jumped one of the demonstrators.

"Ultimately that individual came very rapidly across the street, and tackled one of the demonstrators," Ryan said.

Investigators said Scott Hayes, 47 of Framingham, shot the man who ran across the street.

"There was a scuffle that was going on on the street, and at some point, Mr. Hayes used a gun and fired a shot that struck the individual who had come across the street," Ryan said.

Demonstrator charged in shooting

Hayes is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and violation of a constitutional right causing injury. He will be arraigned on Friday in Newton District Court. Ryan said it was Hayes' gun and he legally possessed it.

The man who was shot has life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller had a message to the community Thursday night. "Let the Newton police do their work and get the facts straight," Mayor Fuller said. "Second, I ask everyone to remain calm."

Newton police asked anyone with video to please share it with detectives.