Italian flag colors will return to Newton, Massachusetts street after controversy

The colors of the Italian flag will return to Adams Street in Newton, Massachusetts, one year after their controversial removal.

The green, white and red lines that marked the middle of the Nonantum community road for 90 years were painted over last summer without warning, outraging neighbors. Then-Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said that state and federal law required the lines to be painted yellow.

"It's upsetting," Adams Street resident Paul Lupo said at the time. "It's a big deal for our community, it really is."

A group went out and painted the Italian colors back on the road, and even tried to block city workers from putting the yellow lines back on. One neighbor said, "the residents just rebelled." The colorful lines were ultimately removed again by the city in August.

But the new mayor of Newton says the city has found a solution. Mayor Marc Laredo said Department of Public Works crews have marked parking spaces on the side of the road to create new parking lanes on the street. Now the travel lane is narrower, and the double yellow line is no longer required.

"As soon as weather permits, DPW contractors will paint red and green stripes on either side of the white reflective stripe, thereby restoring Adams Street to the way we remember it." Laredo said in his newsletter on Thursday.

The painting will be done in time for the city's annual Italian-American festival in July, Laredo said, "with the colors of the Italian flag on proud display on Adams Street."