Italian flag colors painted on road in Newton, Massachusetts removed for second time

A group in Newton, Massachusetts attempted to block city workers from removing painted lines on the street that serve as a tribute to Italian heritage. This is the second time officials have removed the green, white and red colors at the center of Adams Street this summer.

Holding an Italian flag Wednesday morning, a group of Newton residents stood in the middle of Adams Street protesting the imminent removal of the lines.

"When all of this started it just raised my hackles," Elaine Gentile of Newton said.

Newton Italian colors painted in road

This is the latest in a months-long battle with the City of Newton. In July, residents were furious when the Italian flag-colored lines that had stretched down the center of the road since 1935 were blasted away by power washers.

"This has been going on 90 years and there was never any kind of issue now all the sudden there's an issue. So the question is why is there an issue?" Gentile said.

Residents said they went out and painted the lines back on the road after the first time they were removed.

"The day before the festival the residents just rebelled," Fran Yerardi said.

On Wednesday, the city is taking action again to remove the colored lines.

"Angry disappointed upset that someone would be so vindictive for no reason," Benyonmin Fleischman said.

Why did Newton officials remove Italian colors?

The city said the double yellow lines need to be visible for safety reasons. But residents say they're wiping away an important tradition.

"I see what's going on here as an attack on not only the values of this neighborhood and what it stands for, but a personal attack on me," Fleischman said.

"[Mayor Ruthanne Fuller] says it's a safety issue. But she's not just doing the street lines, she doing the curbs, she's doing everything in this city," Yerardi said.

Ahead of the removal, the mayor put out a statement saying the new paint on the crosswalk is welcome to stay.

"We absolutely welcome display of green, white and red lines placed next to the double yellow center lines on one side (as long as the federal government allows this)," Fuller said.

But neighbors say it's not good enough.

"Sooner or later these lines are going to get painted back," Yerardi said.