Italian heritage festival held in Newton amidst controversy about painted street lines

Italian culture celebrated at festival in Newton after dispute over painted street lines

The streets of Nonantum in Newton, Massachusetts were filled with Italian flags, music, and celebration this weekend as the community marked the 90th annual "Festa" amid a controversy about painted lines in the street.

The beloved event, a cornerstone of the neighborhood's Italian-American culture, drew large crowds with its street parade, carnival and public displays of heritage.

"It's a tradition," said Newton resident Paul Camilli. "It brings the neighborhood together."

Controversy over painted street lines

The festival took on added significance this year following controversy surrounding Adams Street, where the city recently painted over the iconic red, white and green stripes traditionally displayed in the center of the road leading up to the event. The move upset many in the community, who view the flag as a vital symbol of their heritage. Now, the stripes have been painted back on in time for the weekend festivities, restoring a sense of pride for many.

"We try to stay out of that stuff but when they come and bring it to us, we kind of have to fight back," said Newton resident Jason Riffe. "In this neighborhood, we always try and stay out of politics but in this day and age it's hard. We try to make it as non-political as possible, this isn't about that. So we just try and keep it to neighborhood and communities."

Honoring Italian heritage

For many families, the Festa is an annual homecoming rooted in generations of tradition.

"For us, it's been just something we've been part of our whole entire lives," said Riffe. "When you grow up, this is kind of like your Christmas in July. We look forward to this more than Christmas and stuff like that."

Residents say the event is a celebration of the immigrant roots that shaped the community.

"The people that came here and built this neighborhood, it's really about them and honoring them," said Jason. "And where we came from in Italy. Like my mother is an immigrant from Italy. It's kind of like our whole culture, our heritage, our religion all put together and it all culminates in today. And this is a chance we get to celebrate all that."

The Festa continues to serve as a symbol of unity and resilience for Nonantum's Italian-American community.