Italian tribute painted over on Newton, Massachusetts street, outraging neighbors

The Nonantum community in Newton, Massachusetts is seeing red because for 90 years, the red, white, and green lines painted on Adams Street have been a symbol of Italian heritage.

But now they say the City of Newton crossed the line, painting over the Italian lines without warning.

Neighbors surprised, upset

"Everybody is pissed off, it's terrible," said Jim Donovan, owner of Pressed Café Newton. "People have kind of been up in arms here today; there's been a lot of people on the street being very vocal."

"It's upsetting," said Adams Street resident Paul Lupo.

Parade on Adams Street in Newton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"What's going on?" asked neighbor Margie Magraw.

It's just three weeks before the St. Mary of Carmen Society Italian Festival and parade. Society Chairman Chuck Proia says even they weren't given notice.

"In the last seven years there's been nothing that the city has told us they had a problem with, why now?" said Proia. "We had no idea that was going to happen last night, as a matter of fact I was working as a firefighter last night for the City of Newton, and I had no idea at all."

Mayor cites safety reasons

But Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller says by state and federal law the yellow center lines must be on Adams Street for safety reasons because of its traffic volume and width, adding she's been communicating with the group for months.

The red, white and green lines on Adams Street in Newton were painted over with yellow. CBS Boston

"What we're doing is marrying public safety and tradition," said Mayor Fuller. "What we let them know for quite a few months now is that we're going to have public safety with yellow center lines and also simultaneously allow the festival volunteers to paint the green, white and red of the Italian flag colors next to the yellow lines."

Again, volunteers say they didn't know about that plan to paint the flag colors next to the yellow center lines.

"I hope she's going to do it for us then, if that's the case, have her come down, take these yellow lines out and put the red, white and green back," said Proia.

It's clear Italian pride is on full display in this community and neighbors can't help but feel their heritage is being chipped away.

"Newton is very proud of its Italian community, truly it's a long-standing community," said Magraw.

"It's a big deal for our community it really is," said Lupo.