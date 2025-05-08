Want a ticket for Knicks-Celtics Games 3 and 4 at MSG? Be prepared to pay up to $2,000

Ticket demand is so great for Saturday's Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks that the average paid ticket price on the resale market approached $2,000 Thursday.

The average was $1,956 for Game 3 and $1,716 for Game 4, both at Madison Square Garden, according to ticketing technology company Victory Live, which analyzes transactions, not listings, on the secondary market.

The cheapest ticket for Game 3 was $626 on StubHub; for Game 4 it was $613 on Vivid Seats.

The Knicks have become the most exciting story in the playoffs, having erased 20-point deficits to beat the defending champion Celtics in the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks, eliminated in the conference semifinals the last two years, would reach the Eastern finals for the first time since 2000 if they win two more games against the Celtics.

Ticket prices for Knicks home games have surged steadily each day leading into Games 3 and 4. The average resale price last Friday was $767 for Game 3 and $545 for Game 4.

Knicks fever sweeps New York City and points beyond

Regardless if you are getting into the building or not on Saturday, Knicks fans are over the moon right now after stunning the defending champion Celtics in each of the first two games, in Boston no less.

Wednesday night's win shook the ground beneath some fans outside of Madison Square Garden.

"The energy was two words: New York. that's it," one fan said.

"If could put that on a scale, yeah, we made a earthquake," added Juan Nunez of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

"Everybody knows their role and everybody's jelling together," George "Messiah" Papoutsis of Richmond Hill, Queens said of the Knicks' approach so far in the series.

Fans spent Thursday playing the game they love at, where else, but the West 4th courts, or "The Cage," in the West Village. Other New Yorkers donned blue and orange caps, and even bars put up their 2025 playoff flags.

"Knicks are the only team that brings this city together. It's a beautiful thing when they're good," said Brett Taranda of Port Washington.