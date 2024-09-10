New Hampshire primary election results for governor, U.S. House and more races

New Hampshire holding primary election and more top stories

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire voters went to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election, which features competitive races for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu decided not to run for a fifth term in office. According to the Associated Press, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte won the Republican nomination for governor.

Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is facing off against Executive Council member Cinde Warmington in the fight for the Democratic nomination.

Another closely watched race will be the 2nd Congressional District where Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who has held the seat since 2013, is retiring.

Follow the maps below for the latest results from the New Hampshire primary elections for governor, House, Executive Council, state House and state Senate.

New Hampshire Republican primary for governor

New Hampshire Democratic primary for governor

New Hampshire U.S. House primary

New Hampshire Democratic primary for Executive Council District 2

New Hampshire Republican primary for Executive Council District 2

New Hampshire Republican primary for Executive Council District 4

New Hampshire Democratic primary for Executive Council District 5

New Hampshire State House primaries

New Hampshire State Senate primaries