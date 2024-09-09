New Hampshire governor gives Heimlich to choking man at lobster roll eating competition

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu rushed in to help a contestant who was choking on a lobster roll at a New Hampshire seafood festival eating contest, using the Heimlich maneuver after the man signaled for help.

Gov. Chris Sununu performs Heimlich maneuver

The contestant, Christian Moreno, recovered and resumed eating at the competition on stage Sunday.

"In the commotion and excitement of the contest, I was the first to notice that the gentleman at the far end of the row of contestants was choking. So, I moved forward and immediately started giving him the Heimlich," the Republican governor said in a statement. "After the lobster roll was dislodged Christian went right back to the contest, which I couldn't believe. He ate another seven lobster rolls after that!"

Hampton Beach lobster roll eating contest

Moreno was one of six participants at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival contest. They had 10 minutes to eat as many lobster rolls as they could. The New England sandwich is traditionally stuffed with lobster, celery and mayonnaise and served on a hot dog-style bun.

"I'm shooting for at least 20," Moreno, of Nashua, said in a video account before the contest started, saying he studied competitive eater Joey Chestnut of hot dog-contest eating fame.

Moreno was at the end of a long table, close to where Sununu was watching on the side of the stage after speaking to the crowd a bit earlier.

Standing, Moreno had downed about two lobster rolls when he started choking and tapped his chest, video showed. Sununu rushed out a short time later, put his arms around Moreno and started abdominal thrusts. He said he got in four or five compressions before first responders took over and assisted in dislodging the food.

"Here in New Hampshire we never hesitate to jump in to help, I'm just glad I paid attention in my high school health class," Sununu said. His office said it was the first time he had performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The governor said he is grateful for the Hampton first responders who took over performing the Heimlich after he stepped in.