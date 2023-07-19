Chris Sununu will not run for re-election for fifth term as New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he will not seek a fifth term in office

Sununu made the announcement that he won't run for re-election in 2024 Wednesday afternoon on social media.

"After much consideration, I have decided not to run for another term as Governor in 2024. Be assured we will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months," he said in the statement.

"Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state. This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as Governor. I could not be more proud of our record and it's thanks to your support that we've accomplished so much."

Sununu, a Republican, has served as governor since 2017. In January, he said he was considering running for president in 2024 but by June he decided against it.

Former New Hampshire Senator and Attorney General Kelly Ayotte released a statement, hinting towards a possible run for governor to replace Sununu. "I am grateful to Governor Sununu for his hard work over the past seven years to improve our quality of life and for always fighting for all Granite Staters. The battle to ensure that New Hampshire keeps our Live Free or Die spirit must continue. Like many Granite Staters, I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts. Our next Governor must be a tough and tested conservative who will fight to ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous, and free. I look forward to announcing some big news in the coming days."