New Hampshire woman has same name as Kamala Harris, but is unsure who to vote for

SEABROOK, N.H. - An undecided voter in New Hampshire is sure to get a few looks when she heads to cast her vote on Election Day because her name is Kamala Harris.

Undecided on who to vote for

"I think it would be really really silly just to vote for somebody just because they have my name without doing any research, or knowing what they stand for," laughs Kamala Harris, a mother of three from Seabrook, New Hampshire. "Kamala supports abortion which I really like. Trump says that he supports weed which I really like."

She says the deciding factor will come down to economics in particular on any raising of tariffs. She believes it may lead to more American jobs in the long run, but in the short term, it could cause damaging price hikes on cheaper goods she relies on.

"I'm sure if we looked at this [her child's toy] it was made in China," says Harris, "That is going to hurt consumers so bad in the end."

She has two teens and a newborn and wants to see support for Planned Parenthood.

"A lot of people don't know Planned Parenthood that they help low-income people with birth control, Pap smears, and mammograms. It's all free if you are broke, and I happened to be broke," smiles Harris, "You can't close it down, and get rid of all of the other things that it helps with, because you don't like one thing it does."

Kamala Harris Venmo requests

Her name fame has some people sending her money requests on Pay Pal thinking that she is actually the Vice President.

"One was for $5,000 for someone's mother's surgery, and the other was for $500,000," laughs Harris.

Harris declined to say who she was leaning towards voting for on Election Day.