Revolution soccer stadium plan moving forward after deal reached with Boston and Everett officials

The Kraft Group, owners of the New England Revolution, announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to move forward with plans to build a soccer stadium for the franchise in Everett, Massachusetts.

Following agreements with the cities of Everett and Boston, the Kraft Group plans to transform a "long neglected" industrial site along the Mystic River. The proposed 25,000-seat stadium will sit where a dormant power plant currently is located, not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

"Under the agreements, we will undertake significant environmental remediation and demolition of the long vacant powerplant, invest in extensive traffic and transportation improvements, and deliver substantial community benefits, including millions of dollars towards infrastructure improvements," the Kraft Group said in a statement. "The project will open the waterfront with the creation of a new public park, strengthen pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and enhance access to public transit. We will also support Everett Public Schools, expand local employment opportunities, and make the stadium and waterfront park available for community and school events."

A concept rendering for a potential new soccer stadium in Everett. The Kraft Group

The proposal had been a point of contention for Boston leaders. Mayor Michelle Wu criticized the Kraft Group in August over its handling of the stadium proposal. The facility will be located across the river from the Boston neighborhood of Charlestown.

Wu argued at the time that a stadium would mean fans would travel through congested Charlestown and Sullivan Square to get to the stadium. She also argued at the time that the Kraft Group's environmental mitigation package of $750,000 was too small.

The Kraft Group is proposing a 25,000-seat soccer stadium on the edge of the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Mayor Wu said in a statement that the final agreement includes $13 million in direct payments and a new, permanent per-ticket revenue source for the City of Boston. She expects that to total $34 million in the first 15 years.

"The City fought for a fair deal for Boston and our residents, and that is what we have achieved through this agreement," Wu said in a statement. "After months of negotiations, we have secured commitments addressing the needs of Charlestown residents and feedback from community partners. This stadium will enhance Boston's position as the sports and entertainment capital of New England while transforming a blighted site on our doorstep."

Outgoing Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been supportive of the stadium project. He said in August that a new Commuter Rail stop and a foot bridge will help with traffic.

The Revolution currently play and practice at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots.