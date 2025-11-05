Robert Van Campen defeats incumbent Carlo DeMaria in heated Everett mayoral race

There were high-profile mayoral races in several cities across Massachusetts Tuesday on Election Day. One of them came in Everett, where for the first time in nearly two decades there will be a big change at City Hall.

In a heated race, incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria was defeated by Everett City Councilor Robert Van Campen, who is promising change for the city.

Mayor-elect Van Campen was out in the heart of Everett early Wednesday morning thanking the people who voted him to victory.

"Very humbly to say thank you to the people of Everett for putting their trust in me," Van Campen said.

Van Campen defeated DeMaria, who has been mayor for 18 years, amid a salary scandal.

Earlier this year, the state inspector general called on the Everett City Council to recover $180,000 in bonus payments that DeMaria should not have received. DeMaria denied any wrongdoing.

WBZ-TV reached out to DeMaria for comment about the election defeat on Wednesday but has not heard back.

"We're going to get serious about bringing a professional administration to the City of Everett, restoring trust and accountability and transparency to city hall which has been lacking," Van Campen said.

Van Campen also plans to tackle overcrowding in schools, an issue that motivated one 18-year-old to go to the polls.

"Everett High is very overcrowded," the young voter said. "I just think we needed a change."

Somerville also has a new mayor as Jake Wilson was elected Tuesday night. Moises Rodrigues made history in Brockton, becoming the first elected mayor of color. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu officially claimed a second term.