Everett residents voice concern, support for proposed New England Revolution soccer stadium

Traffic, trash, and trouble are some of the main concerns about the proposed Everett stadium project. Neighbors for and against a soccer venue showed up for a spirited community conversation Monday night.

"Why won't you put it on the ballot and see if the people want this?" one woman asked.

Everett lawmakers leading the way to potentially welcome the New England Revolution to town, said there wouldn't be a ballot question because the city wouldn't be footing the bill.

Transforming old power plant

"You think there's someone else who's going to spend over $700 million of their own money and use union labor to do that work?" said Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Plenty in the city hall crowd Monday cheered the idea: picturing an old eyesore power plant transformed into possibilities.

"We need more jobs. We need more opportunities. I think that will be a great opportunity for the city of Everett," another woman said.

A concept rendering for a potential new soccer stadium in Everett. The Kraft Group

But with any big project, comes big worries.

Traffic, parking concerns

"Traffic, traffic and traffic. I can't imagine having a stadium 25,000 seats and no parking. Where do they park? How do they get here?" a neighbor asked.

"There are 75 parking spaces. That's it. We have shuttles that run all day long, Encore runs shuttles from all the major T stations. We're hoping to get a commuter rail stop or two in the area," the mayor responded.

Supporters are confident the plan promises fun.

"I'm a big soccer fan so I would love to see a stadium, I would love to go see a game. It would be very exciting," a young man said.

And everyone wants more details about exactly how future funds would benefit their city.

"More to do here in Everett brings more people to Everett. Everett is a great town and people should know that. But I think the city leaders need to work a little bit harder on Everett for Everett, not just bringing more people to Everett," said an Everett parent.

Next up in the planning process: a meeting with the Krafts and Revolution on Tuesday, then 30 days to come up with a community benefits agreement.