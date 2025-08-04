Boston Mayor Wu, Kraft Group spar over proposed soccer stadium for Revolution in Everett

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu held a press conference Monday, openly criticizing the Kraft Group for its handling of a proposed soccer stadium for the New England Revolution in Everett.

"The city of Boston has asked the Kraft Group for basic information about the stadium's impacts on transportation, noise, jobs," Wu said.

The Kraft Group is proposing a 25,000-seat stadium on the edge of the Mystic River where a dormant power plant currently sits. Across the river sits the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston and Wu argues that fans will have to travel through Charlestown and the congested area of Sullivan Square in order to reach the stadium.

The Kraft Group is proposing a 25,000-seat soccer stadium on the edge of the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"I have pushed a stroller through. You are fearing for your life. For your child's life," she said.

Wu also claimed that the Kraft Group has offered a $750,000 mitigation package to Boston, smaller than what was provided by the owners of the Encore Casino in Everett.

"$750,000 is just 1.1% of the $68 million mitigation package that was paid for the Everett casino project right nearby," Wu said.

Everett mayor, Revolution president respond

In a same day rebuttal press conference, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Revolution President Brian Bilello fired back.

"Once the legislation was passed, we reached out in November to Boston to start the process of negotiating a community impact agreement. From that point, it took multiple correspondences to even receive a response from the city of Boston," Bilello said.

DeMaria balked at Wu's claims that there will be traffic disruptions. He said a new Commuter Rail stop and foot bridge will help with traffic.

"I don't know what the city of Boston expects. Tax revenue? It's not in Boston. It's in Everett. We're going to receive the taxes. Mitigation on traffic and transportation improvements? That's going to be done through Chapter 91," DeMaria said.

If no agreement is reached between Everett, Boston, and the Kraft Group by December, the plan will go to binding arbitration.