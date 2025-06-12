Will it rain again in Boston this weekend? A look at New England's unlucky weather streak.

Boston and New England have had some serious Saturday weather issues this spring, with plenty of rain falling. That might not change this weekend, but it isn't all bad news.

In New England, we are trained to endure the long winter and, many times, a rough early spring with the promise of a (sunny) light at the end of the tunnel. We feel as though we "pay our dues" and once Memorial Day hits, it is time to collect.

Weekend rain in New England

Would you believe it if you heard that this wet Saturday spring pattern has actually been going on for three years now?

If you look at meteorological spring (March-May) in Boston:

In 2023 it rained on 7 of 13 Saturdays (and that was followed by rain on all 4 Saturdays in June)

In 2024 it rained on 7 of 13 Saturdays

In 2025 it rained on 8 of 14 Saturdays (and now 1 of 1 in June)

Doing a little math, that equates to rain on 55% of spring Saturdays over the last three years.

This year may actually be the worst of the bunch. Some rain has fallen in parts of southern New England every Saturday going back to March 22. That is 12 in a row.

Will it rain this weekend?

We have had some all-day deluges and some grey/showery days, but very few start to finish pleasant Saturdays.

This leads us to the BIG question. Can we break the streak this Saturday?

The short answer is no, but there are some reasons to be optimistic.

The best chance of rain this Saturday is early in the day. We expect widespread showers south of the Mass Pike in the morning and a few, scattered showers to the north.

By midday and afternoon, the rain is mostly done. There could be just a few isolated pockets of drizzle but otherwise, we dry out.

If you are looking for beach weather, you're going to have to wait at least one more weekend.

Temperatures both days will be stuck in the 60s, some 10-15 degrees below the average. Skies will also be mainly cloudy with some sunny breaks here and there.

Heading to the Cape? More of the same. Lots of clouds, some breaks and chilly temperatures.

The best chance of rain showers comes on Saturday morning.

Red Sox and Father's Day forecast

The Red Sox will be home this weekend for a big series with the Yankees. They should get all the games in, but it will feel more like April or May rather than mid-June.

Last but certainly not least, Sunday is Father's Day.

Any and all outdoor plans should be good to go. Whether you're golfing or grilling, it should stay dry all day.

Skies will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will generally top out in the upper 60s, albeit a tad cooler at the coastline.