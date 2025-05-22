Why the Patriots were among 10 NFL teams that voted to keep the "tush push"

The "tush push" is here to stay in the NFL, and the New England Patriots were among the teams that voted to keep the play.

NFL owners didn't have enough votes to ban the "tush push" for the 2025 season on Wednesday, coming up two votes short of getting rid of the effective -- but slightly controversial -- play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles. The final vote was 22-10 in favor of the ban, but owners needed 24 votes in order to give the "tush push" the boot.

The jazzed-up quarterback sneak was on the chopping block in the league's annual rule proposals this offseason because teams are frustrated over its effectiveness -- and their inability to stop the play. The Green Bay Packers led the charge to have the "tush push" banned, proposing the NFL make it illegal for offensive players to "push or pull a runner in any direction at any time or lift him off his feet."

While 21 other teams agreed with the Packers, the "tush push" remains thanks to 10 holdouts.

Patriots among 10 teams to vote no on "tush push" ban

While teams said that banning the "tush push" was a way to close a loophole exposed by a "gimmick" play or for player safety, the push had more to do with teams being frustrated they can't stop their opposition from converting in the short-yard situations. The Eagles simply found a way to take advantage of their stout offensive front and extremely muscular and athletic quarterback to convert in gotta-have-it situations. Other teams have added it to their playbook and enjoyed success as well.

It's a difficult play to stop, but not impossible. While 22 teams wanted to get rid of the "tush push," 10 others said figure it out and deal with it.

The Patriots were part of that pack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, along with the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.

It's interesting that three of the four AFC East teams were opposed to the ban, and the Buffalo Bills were the only team in favor of getting rid of the play. Buffalo has had success running the "tush push" with QB Josh Allen, though banning it would have been a convenient excuse to take it out of the playbook and keep their quarterback safe.

Vrabel on the "tush push"

Earlier this offseason, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about a potential "tush push" ban, and fought back on the notion of banning a play just because it was difficult to defend.

"What I think we should not do, and be careful of, is there's a lot of different plays that you have to defend that the offense does well. That particular play you have to defend it. It's also tough to defend Lamar Jackson when he runs the ball," Vrabel said at the NFL's Annual League Meetings. "I'm all in favor of getting rid of those plays that are tough to defend, but, you know, we just try to focus on what the rules are and try to use them to our advantage."

In the end, the Patriots and nine other teams told the rest of the NFL to stop complaining about the "tush push" and work harder on figuring out a way to stop it. We'll see if the play is back on the chopping block next offseason, or if teams will learn to live with -- and defend -- the "tush push" in 2025.