New England Patriots trade safety Kyle Dugger to Pittsburgh Steelers, reports say

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots sent Dugger and a seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on social media on Tuesday. The move replenishes the Steelers' depth at the safety position amid a rash of injuries, while the Patriots acquire draft capital for a player no longer starting for them.

For Dugger, his new opportunity in Pittsburgh could lead to finding a spot back in the starting lineup. Over the last two weeks, the Steelers have lost safeties Miles Killibrew and DeShon Elliott to injuries. Killibrew is out for the season with a knee injury, while Elliott is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

With Dugger out of the picture, the Patriots have four safeties on the roster: Jaylinn Hawkins, Craig Woodson, Brenden Schooler and Dell Pettus.

The Steelers (4-3) host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Patriots (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Who is Kyle Dugger?

Dugger, who is a year removed from signing a four-year, $58 million contract extension with New England, was reportedly available for trade this offseason.

He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. He has played in 81 games across six seasons, including notching 69 starts.

Dugger, who has nine career interceptions, has started four games in 2025. He now joins former Patriots safety Jabril Peppers in Pittsburgh. Peppers signed with Pittsburgh after being released by New England in September.