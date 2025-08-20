Patriots' Kyle Dugger, Anfernee Jennings reportedly available via trade

With Kyle Dugger lining up with second-teamers and Anfernee Jennings playing in the second half of Saturday's preseason game, the writing has been on the wall that both may not be members of the New England Patriots for long. We're now getting some confirmation the team is looking to move both defensive veterans.

The Patriots have brought up both players in trade talks this summer, according to a report by Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald on Tuesday. Dugger, whom the team discussed in talks more recently, has emerged as the likeliest of the two to move ahead of the regular season.

The veteran safety signed a four-year, $58 million contract (which included $32.5 million in guaranteed money) with the Patriots last April, but that was under the Jerod Mayo coaching staff. He's fallen on the team's depth chart this summer and was playing with the scout-team defense during Monday's practice.

Dugger has played the second half in both of New England's preseason games, and was on the field through the final play in Saturday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. He intercepted the final throw of the game in the end zone to preserve the New England victory, but also tried to do too much on the play and nearly fumbled away the win. Dugger was lucky officials ruled him down before his fumble, which let the Pats hold on for the 20-12 win.

If the Patriots don't see Dugger as a fit in Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams' defense, the team would be much better off trading him than outright releasing him. The Patriots would be hit with $14.25 million in dead money toward the cap if Dugger is released, compared to the $4.5 million hit (and over $10 million savings off the salary cap) that would come if he's traded.

Jennings also played into the second half Saturday, but the edge rusher may have saved his bacon with three sacks on the afternoon. There are still questions about his fit in Vrabel and Williams' defense, though Callahan reported the team's exploratory talks about a Jennings trade happened earlier this summer.

Patriots VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf said earlier this week he's had talks with the 31 other teams about potential trades, though many assumed it was to add to the roster via a blockbuster swing. It sounds like some of those calls were gauging interest in Dugger ahead of the season.

Steelers eyeing Ja'Lynn Polk?

Second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is another player on a short leash in New England this summer. He hasn't done much to earn his spot, but at least one other team is getting ready to pounce if the Patriots cut ties with Polk.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Steelers have "done some homework" on Polk, since he'll likely be cut by New England. Fillipponi threw out the possibility of Pittsburgh sending a seventh-round pick to the Patriots in return for Polk before he potentially hits waivers.

The Patriots drafted Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he caught just 12 of the 33 passes that went his way during his rookie season. He was battling for a roster spot this summer, but suffered an injury in New England's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.