Steelers' DeShon Elliott likely out for the season with knee injury

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is likely going to miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Elliott left the game early in the second half on Sunday night after getting tangled up while tackling Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft. He was quickly ruled out for the night after leaving the game.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday night that the team is preparing for Elliott to miss the rest of the season.

Citing sources, Fowler said that Elliott's ACL is intact and "working through the nature of the leg injury."

Fowler said the team is holding out hope for Elliott to return this season, but it's not looking likely.

Elliott signed a two-year contract extension with the team this past summer.

Lineman Daniel Ekuale out for the year

Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was also dealt a blow during Sunday night's game as he suffered a knee injury and left the game.

Ekuale shared on social media Monday that he's done for the season.

Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale confirms on social media he's done for the season with his knee injury last night. Whether it's Ekuale or Miles Killebrew (potentially DeShon Elliott too) you always feel for these guys for whom it comes to a screeching halt when not at all expected. pic.twitter.com/AP5AH2EbeZ — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 28, 2025

According to reports from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Ekuale suffered a torn ACL.

Ekuale, in his 7th NFL season, joined the Steelers this year after starting his career with seasons in Cleveland and Jacksonville, followed by four years in New England.