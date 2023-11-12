Patriots fans up early for Germany game, but still down after another brutal loss

What Bill Belichick, Mac Jones said about quarterback's benching in Patriots' Week 10 loss to Colts

BOSTON - The food and drinks started early at Night Shift Brewing in Boston Sunday morning as New England Patriots fans were excited to watch their team take on the Indianapolis Colts for the first time in Germany.

Manager Jennifer Mau says the restaurant and bar opened up two hours early because of the time difference in Germany. They had to wait until 10 a.m. to serve alcohol, a half-hour after the game started.

"Normally it's a little more quiet than this but we're really happy to bring the excitement for everybody," Mau told WBZ-TV.

Unfortunately, the excitement didn't last long.

Fans were frustrated once again with the way the Patriots performed, especially quarterback Mac Jones, in the 10-6 loss. The Patriots are now 2-8 this season.

"A part of me feels bad for Mac Jones, because he's in a tough spot. New England fans are hard by design," Patriots fan Beth Frattini told WBZ. "I think it encourages players to play better." Frattini said she thinks it's time to start backup Bailey Zappe.

They also understood head coach Bill Belichick's frustration after the final interception of the game - thrown by Zappe.

A frustrated Bill Belichick on a TV at Night Shift Brewing in Boston at the end of the Patriots loss in Germany, Sunday, November 12, 2023. CBS Boston

"To see him show any emotion. He must've been seething from the inside and he just had to express himself," said Patriots fan Marjie Lane.