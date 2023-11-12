Four Ups, Four Downs from Patriots' ugly loss to Colts in Germany

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

BOSTON - The Patriots went to Germany. Unfortunately for them, they were the same team in Europe that they were in America.

Were there Ups? Sure, technically. We'll get to those in due time.

But when the Patriots go to Europe and only score six points? It's a Down-fest, people. Buckle up, because while we can't change the name of "Four Ups, Four Downs," we can juke the numbers to accurately reflect the game.

And you can bet we're starting with the Downs from this 10-6 Colts victory.

Four** Downs

Mac Jones

The quarterback got benched for the third time this season, forcing the Patriots to throw Bailey Zappe onto the field for a potential game-winning drive. Jones was abysmal in the red zone, almost throwing an end-zone pick when Hunter Henry had a chance at a touchdown and throwing an interception while underthrowing a wide-open Mike Gesicki in the end zone on another drive.

His 15-for-20, 170-yard stat line is a bit misleading, as Jones was subpar -- to say the least -- in this game.

Jones now leads the league with 10 interceptions. He might have finally lost his grip on the starting job.

Offensive Line

Mac Jones was bad on his own, but the O-line did him no favors. Jones was sacked five times in the first half, with four of those sacks coming on third down. Jones narrowly escaped a sack on third down on the opening drive of the second half, but that one might have been the quarterback's fault.

Everyone but practice squad call-up Conor McDermott had a hand in the barrage of first-half sacks, so the blame can be spread around.

Chad Ryland

There's really no excuse for missing a 35-yard field goal. But the rookie kicker did exactly that in the third quarter.

The field goal would have cut Indy's lead to 7-6, after the Patriots had forced the first turnover of the game.

Kickoff Team, Kick Return Team, Bill Belichick

Special teams were a strength of the Patriots for a long time. Those days are long over.

The kickoff team allowed a 42-yard kick return just after the Patriots had cut Indy's lead to 7-6. The Colts only needed to move the ball 20 yards before getting into field-goal position, and they did that, stretching the lead to 10-6 in the fourth quarter.

Bill Belichick earns a demerit for going all-out to block a punt in the first half, leaving Demario Douglas floating around in no-man's land as a safety instead of having him back for a fair catch. That decision didn't lead to a blocked punt, and it led to the Patriots losing about 18 yards of field position.

The kick return team also began the game with Ty Montgomery returning a kick out of the end zone, and he only made it to the 20-yard line.

Throw in the Chad Ryland miss, and it was yet another less-than-stellar day from special teams.

Hunter Henry Fumble

The reliable tight end made a big boo-boo in the first half, coughing up the football after catching a pass over the middle. Fortunately for him, David Andrews pounced on the loose ball, preventing a turnover. But that wasn't good football from the tight end.

Third-Down Offense

We touched on the QB and the O-line, but when a team goes 6-for-14, it involves the whole unit. The team was 5-for-12 on third down with Jones in the game.

Wide Receivers (Demario Douglas Notwithstanding)

The Patriots dressed Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, and Jalen Reagor at wide receiver.

Douglas caught six passes for 84 yards -- though you should eliminate one catch and 30 yards, because those stats came on a meaningless play before halftime, when the Patriots went with a quick pass instead of a Hail Mary.

The other four receivers combined for two receptions and 20 yards. Smith-Schuster caught a pass with 3:10 left in the third quarter, and Boutte made his first NFL reception midway through the fourth quarter.

The lack of involvement of the wide receivers in the passing game is tied to the offensive line, no doubt. But the Patriots' lack of high-level talent at the position was impossible to miss in a game like this one.

Smith-Schuster also had a false start and an illegal shift penalty, which negated an 18-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott.

Defense In Critical Moments

The defense had a good game overall, limiting the Colts to 10 points, by far their lowest output of the year.

But the Colts converted both of their fourth-down attempts, with one leading to the lone touchdown of the entire game. The Patriots also failed to contain Gardner Minshew on two notable scrambles -- the first leading to a 30-yard completion on the Colts' opening drive, the second leading to an incredible 28-yard connection with Josh Downs late in the game that allowed Indianapolis to drain more clock.

The Patriots' defense also failed to register a sack and had just one QB hit.

**That was more than four.

Four*** Ups

Jahlani Tavai and Myles Bryant

On the opening drive of the second half, Jahlani Tavai tipped a Gardner Minshew pass, and Myles Bryant swooped in to make an interception. It was the lone turnover forced by New England.

Ezekiel Elliott, Rhamondre Stevenson

The veteran running back looked spry, rushing for 54 yards on 13 carries and catching two passes for 34 yards. He also had an 18-yard run negated by Smith-Schuster's illegal shift penalty.

Rhamondre Stevenson was also solid on the ground, rushing for 88 yards on 20 carries. He caught three passes for just 14 yards.

Throw in Mac Jones' 25 rushing yards, and the Patriots probably could have run a little bit more.

Kyle Dugger's Third-Down Run Stuff?

We're short on options here, folks. But Kyle Dugger did make a wow play when he stuffed Jonathan Taylor at the line of scrimmage on a third-and-1 and drove the running back into the backfield. That stop led to an Indianapolis punt.

***That wasn't quite four.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

