Hurley: Mac Jones might have used up his last opportunity with Patriots

BOSTON -- Everything that's been said about Mac Jones' situation remains true. The offensive line has had significant problems protecting him. The receiving corps lacks game-changing talent. The third-year quarterback has not been set up to succeed.

Still, outside of all of those circumstances ... Jones has still had some opportunities to make plays during his time on the field. On Sunday in Germany, with an international audience watching, Jones failed on multiple occasions to do something -- anything -- to prove he belongs as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

It led to Jones getting verbally lambasted by his offensive coordinator on the bench, which didn't seem to help matters.

And it ultimately led to Jones getting benched for the third time this season.

It's fair to wonder if it's the last time.

The benching this time came after Jones made inexcusably bad decisions and throws three times in the red zone.

First, on a third-and-short, Jones overlooked an open Demario Douglas running a shallow crosser, on a play when Rhamondre Stevenson was available in the left flat, too. Jones narrowly avoided a sack on that play, but only after heaving a ball into trouble. He was fortunate to have avoided an interception on that play.

Mac Jones had Demario Douglas over the middle, also had Rhamondre Stevenson to his left. This was just before O'Brien lit him up on the sideline.

That play preceded Bill O'Brien shouting at Jones on the bench.

On the Patriots' next red-zone trip, Jones threw toward Hunter Henry in the end zone. But instead of stepping up and delivering a confident pass, he stood flat-footed and floated a pass to a general area in the end zone. It was nearly intercepted. The Patriots settled for a field goal.

Third-down pass that probably should've been an end-zone interception from Mac Jones; owner Robert Kraft's reaction.

The Patriots' next red-zone trip proved to be Jones' last, after he had Mike Gesicki streaking open into the end zone. The touchdown was there to be had, and for an NFL quarterback, it was an easy play.

But Jones once again threw off his back foot, badly underthrowing Gesicki by about 10 yards. This time, the ball was picked off, and the Patriots couldn't even settle for a field goal.

Julian Blackmon intercepts Mac Jones at the goal line!



📺: #INDvsNE on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE pic.twitter.com/K0AHBzjFwM — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Again, the circumstances aren't great. Jones was sacked five times in the first half, including four times on third down. Without Kendrick Bourne, the Patriots are severely deficient in talent at the wide receiver position. That all remains true.

But, as evidenced by those miscues, Jones is kind of broken right now. And Bill Belichick clearly grew tired of watching him play in this one.

The pick led to Jones spending the next several minutes alone on the bench. The Patriots' defense forced an Indianapolis punt, but it was Bailey Zappe who trotted out with the Patriots' offense to try to lead the game-winning drive.

Zappe, though, remains ineffective. He threw an interception off a fake-spike play that essentially ended the game. After completing three of his seven passes for 25 yards, Zappe is now 10-for-25 for 104 yards in his three relief appearances for Jones.

Clearly, Zappe is not the answer for the Patriots -- both in the short term and the long term. But just as clearly, Jones' regression continues. Even after Matt Patricia and Joe Judge left the offense, the third-year quarterback is getting worse. This was supposed to be the year that Jones proved he belonged as an NFL quarterback, that last year was a result of bad coaching, that he deserves the fifth-year option and a spot as a starter in this league. Instead, he's done nothing to prove any of that to be true.

When Jones got benched in Dallas, he got the start the next week against the Saints. When he got benched in that game vs. New Orleans, he once again got the start the following week in Las Vegas.

This latest performance does feel and seem different, though, as Jones really had some opportunities to make game-winning plays for the Patriots and failed each time. He's now been benched three times in 10 games. With the Patriots at 2-8 and entering the bye week, it may be a three-strikes-and-you're-out situation for Mac Jones.