Governor urges agency to "rethink" rate hikes as gas bills skyrocket in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey is telling the Department of Public Utilities to "rethink" already approved rate hikes and "act immediately" to bring down energy bills for natural gas customers in Massachusetts.

The governor wrote in a letter on Sunday to DPU Chair Jamie Von Nostrand that she's "deeply troubled" by huge rate increases. Last month, WBZ-TV interviewed a longtime Somerville homeowner who said she might have to buy less food because her January gas bill went up by more than $300.

"Winter isn't over," Healey wrote. "The DPU and the gas utilities must act now to provide relief from these high rates and make the changes necessary to ensure that this does not happen again next winter."

With rising costs and the threat of tariffs looming, families aren’t prepared to pay sky-high heating bills this winter.



"Hold Eversource accountable"

Twenty-two state senators also recently wrote to the DPU and asked it to "take immediate action to reassess" rate adjustments that were approved by the agency in the fall. They called on the DPU to "hold Eversource accountable."

"Eversource has attempted to blame these spikes on colder temperatures, increased usage and rate adjustments implemented in November 2024," the senators said. "Yet many customers who have kept their thermostats at consistent levels are still seeing drastic hikes, raising serious concerns about the fairness and necessity of these increases."

The DPU says on its website that it has a "limited" role in reviewing gas company rates, writing it can "deny or adjust the costs proposed by the companies only if the information is not accurate or is inconsistent with regulations." It's unclear clear what new action the DPU can take or when that would happen.

Why are gas bills so high in Massachusetts?

Eversource in the fall asked the state to approve a 25% rate increase for most gas customers, and said former Columbia Gas customers could pay 30% more on their bills. The company said the increase was due to natural gas being more expensive, as well as investments in safety and efficiency programs that reduce energy usage and "help the Commonwealth achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goals."

Healey was asked Wednesday if she might consider reducing the amount of funding for Mass Save, the energy rebate program paid for by utility companies, as a way to lower customers' bills.

"The Mass Save program is known around the country as being a really great program, it saves people a lot of money," Healey said. "I'm happy to have a look at that in terms of how it's working right now in terms of the money coming in, but I would say Mass Save is not the issue."

Just last week, Eversource said that the cold weather "has been the primary driver" for higher utility bills.

"With brutally cold temperatures persisting across New England over the last two months, many customers in Massachusetts have been using considerably more natural gas to heat their homes and businesses to stay warm," Eversource said in a statement. "As that sharp increase in usage is now being reflected in natural gas bills, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of the many assistance programs and payment plans that are available to help manage their bill."