Eversource proposes 25-30% rate increase for natural gas in Massachusetts

BOSTON - It's been a pretty warm fall so far, but when the temperatures drop, Eversource gas customers in Massachusetts could be in for some sticker shock.

The energy company is asking the state Department of Public Utilities to approve a 25% rate increase for most customers. Former Columbia Gas customers could pay 30% more.

In an email Eversource told WBZ:

"Our proposed rate adjustments reflect a variety of factors including the cost of natural gas, our significant investments in safety and reliability projects to strengthen and improve service for our customers, and growth in energy efficiency programs and services available to help customers better manage their energy use and to help the Commonwealth achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goals."

Increase would go into effect Nov. 1

Eversource said it adjusts natural gas rates twice a year. Eversource has filed its proposed seasonal rate adjustment for this winter. If approved by the DPU, the increase would go into effect on November 1.

The size of the increase comes as a surprise to some consumer energy advocates.

"About two weeks ago, the federal Energy Information Administration expected, did a projection for the winter," said Larry Chretien of Green Energy Consumers Alliance. "They thought that gas prices, the supply would be very close to last year. That they didn't see a big increase in the northeast."

Help with heating costs

There is help available for families who might struggle to cover these heat costs. The Salvation Army offers assistance through their Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund.

The State of Massachusetts also offers help here.