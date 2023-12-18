I-Team: Advocate calls for change at Mass Save program amid backlog of rebates

BOSTON - In the wake of a recent I-Team investigation into Mass Save, dozens of homeowners contacted WBZ to express their frustration with the program's delays in processing rebates for heat pump installations. Barry Rubin, who has a $10,000 loan to repay, tells the I-Team, "They need to get off their tushies and get going and get the job done, no more excuses."

The I-Team uncovered a backlog of rebates at Mass Save, prompting the program to hire a new company to address the payments. However, nearly six months later, customers we spoke to say there have been no improvements. "It does feel like a scam," Edward Griffin said. "Now I know it's not, but we don't have the money."

The utility companies are responsible for running Mass Save. Records show they have collected $4 billion over the last three years through charges consumers pay on their electric and gas bills. Despite the substantial funding, customers continue to face long delays to get their money. Larry Chretien, with the Green Energy Consumers Alliance says the companies get paid to administer the program. "So they get to run a program with no risk whatsoever, their costs will be covered," Chretien said.

The companies also get paid a performance incentive, of more than $100 million.

Massachusetts set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To meet that goal, approximately 2.8 million homes will need to convert to heat pumps. But the state is lagging way behind.

Chretien says it is time to question whether the utilities should be managing the Mass Save program. "It's put up, or shut up with the Mass Save program," Chretien said.

Suggesting instead that the state should consider a non-profit organization that would be directly accountable to the people and the government and could be run more efficiently. Recent state reports also call for urgent transformation and recommend replacing Mass Save with a clearinghouse.

State Representative Jeffrey Roy (D-Franklin) is the chair of joint committee telecommunications, utilities and energy. He acknowledges the need for improvement and set a deadline for utilities to address the issues. Roy tells the I-Team, "If we don't have this problem solved by mid-2024, then let's go back and revisit it."

The I-Team reached out to the sponsors of Mass Save about the calls to revamp the program. It did not directly address the concern.

In a statement they said: "The Sponsors of Mass Save® appreciate the Office of Climate's commitment to addressing climate change. We look forward to ongoing collaboration to ensure our nation-leading programs continue to support the Commonwealth's policy priorities and climate goals."

In the meantime, frustrated consumers are turning to the I-Team for help to get their rebates. After the I-Team reached out to the utilities for the families in our story, all of them got their $10,000 checks via FedEx overnight mail.