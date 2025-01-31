Her monthly gas bill went up more than $300. Eversource explains why

SOMERVILLE - A longtime homeowner in Somerville, Massachusetts was certain a mistake had been made when she got her first monthly gas bill of 2025 from Eversource.

"I thought I was seeing things," Nancy, who didn't want her last name used, told WBZ-TV. "It's quite extreme. It's quite a lot of money."

The price had skyrocketed since the same time last year.

"I thought it was sent to the wrong address because I had never seen such a high bill," she said.

Gas bill $311 increase

Nancy said her Eversource gas bill was only $205 in January of last year. Now it's $516.18.

"A $300 difference between last year and this year," Nancy said.

A woman who says she keeps her heat low in the winter was stunned to find her latest Eversource gas bill went up more than $300 in December 2024. CBS Boston

Nancy isn't the only one seeing a dramatic increase in her bill. Her neighbor, who also didn't want to be identified, said she has seen the exact same increase.

"I can tell you, looking at this bill, it is the highest," Nancy's neighbor told WBZ.

Nancy said that the delivery charge has almost tripled, and the supply charge has doubled compared to last year. She keeps her thermostat set frugally at around 66 degrees, so she is shocked.

"Of course, this year has been windier, and it's been a little slightly colder, but would that make a $300 difference?"

Eversource response

Eversource said that in January, with the colder temperatures, it takes more gas to warm a home.

"How much energy a customer uses ultimately impacts both the supply and delivery portions of the bill," a compnay spokesperson told WBZ in a statement.

Nancy worries she will have to make major changes if these prices are the new normal.

"I think something has to be done because, for the average person, this is not fair," she explained. "I might have to have a colder home. I may have to buy less food. It's not nice, and it's not expected."