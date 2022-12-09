"Must Love Christmas" airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 11

Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie "A Christmas Proposal," as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing "Must Love Christmas."

"The Equalizer"'s Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

"Must Love Christmas" Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Read more about additional CBS holiday films here.