Winter looks to be in full swing atop Mount Washington
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - It's beginning to look a lot like winter atop New England's highest peak.
The Mount Washington Observatory shared photos showing the aftermath of an "extended period of wintry weather."
"The summits have finally emerged from the clouds after a nearly week-long stretch of freezing fog and near-zero visibility," the observatory said. "Sunshine this morning revealed a thick coating of rime ice and 4.5 inches of new snowfall."
Anyone hiking the White Mountains should be prepared for "winter-like trail conditions." There's not much snow in the upcoming summit forecast, but the wind chill could fall to just 10 degrees this week.
