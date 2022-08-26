Watch CBS News
Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. 

"They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."

State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.

Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 12:17 PM

