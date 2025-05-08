Mother's Day weather forecast in Massachusetts will be just about perfect

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for May 8, 2025

Mother's Day, and the weather forecast that comes with it, is one of those benchmark spring events in Massachusetts.

For some, it's the start of the growing and gardening season. Others may be heading out for a family celebration or firing up the grill for the first time this year.

A nice weather forecast can make Mother's Day all that much brighter.

Weekend weather forecast for Massachusetts

It just so happens, that after a very unsettled week of weather, Sunday is going to be absolutely gorgeous!

Let's back up just a bit and take a look at the upcoming weekend as a whole. There will be one more hurdle to cross between now and Mother's Day.

Another round of rain is on the way. We expect periods of heavy rain Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Many areas will receive between 1-to-2 inches of water leading to more localized street flooding.

Saturday will be a transition day. The first half of the day will be murky with leftover clouds and showers.

The rain will move out by midday and there should be some sunny breaks during the afternoon and evening.

Mother's Day weather forecast for Massachusetts

The clouds will completely clear out by Sunday morning and we are looking at a near perfect forecast for Mother's Day.

Skies will be mainly sunny across Massachusetts.

Temperatures will rise from the 50s in the morning to near 70 in the afternoon in the Boston area.

It will be a bit breezy in the afternoon with a few northwesterly gusts topping 20 miles per hour.

And it gets better! The sunny and mild weather will spill over into next week.

We expect highs in the 70s and dry weather to continue through at least Tuesday.