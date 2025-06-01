Monday morning commute expected to be normal after weekend Mass Pike closure, MassDOT says

Traffic should be normal for Monday morning commute following Mass Pike closure, MassDOT says

Traffic should be normal for Monday morning commute following Mass Pike closure, MassDOT says

Traffic should be normal for Monday morning commute following Mass Pike closure, MassDOT says

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said traffic should be "normal" Monday morning after weekend closures on the Mass Pike caused lots of disruptions and frustration for drivers.

Construction on a new bridge has reduced traffic to one lane in both directions on a two-mile stretch of the Mass Pike on the Newton-Weston town line. All weekend long, traffic has been bumper to bumper in this area. It's all part of a massive bridge replacement project by the I-95 interchange.

To take a live look at the current delays, head to the Mass 511 map.

State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV that the traffic will speed back up Monday morning when all the lanes are reopened.

"That commute tomorrow should be pretty good for you after 5 a.m., once the road is fully restored," said Gulliver. "I'd expect a little bit of residual traffic to clear through and then should be a normal Monday morning commute any time after 5:15, 5:30."

Gulliver advised commuters to delay the start of their day until after the roads reopen at 5 a.m.

A second weekend of closures is planned for Friday, June 20, at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 23, at 5 a.m.