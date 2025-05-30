Mass Pike closures could back up traffic for hours this weekend. Here's what Boston drivers should know.

"Use your mapping apps" to avoid Mass Pike weekend bridge work in Newton, Weston

"Use your mapping apps" to avoid Mass Pike weekend bridge work in Newton, Weston

"Use your mapping apps" to avoid Mass Pike weekend bridge work in Newton, Weston

A major construction project on the Mass Pike near Boston could have drivers sitting in traffic for hours this weekend. Starting later today and lasting through early Monday morning, work to replace a highway bridge will require lane closures in both directions.

The construction work will be a headache not just for drivers on I-90, but for MBTA and Amtrak riders as well. Transportation officials are urging people to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

Here's what you need to know about construction on the Mass Pike this weekend.

Where is the Mass Pike construction happening?

Crews are demolishing and replacing a Mass Pike bridge over the MBTA railroad on the Newton/Weston border.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between exits 123 and 125.

A map of lane closures on the Mass Pike this weekend. MassDOT

This is part of a $400 million project to replace and repair eight bridges at the I-95 interchange.

Mass Pike construction time

This is the first of two weekends of lane closures in this area of the Mass Pike.

The lane closures this weekend start at Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

A second weekend of lane closures begins on Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. and runs until Monday, June 23 at 5 a.m.

Residual delays could extend into the Monday morning commute, transportation officials said.

How bad could traffic be on the Mass Pike?

The affected area of the Mass Pike typically sees more than 100,000 cars on a weekend day. If that many drivers try to pass through this weekend, there could be delays that last between two and three hours, highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver says.

That's why highway signs have gone up around the Boston area urging drivers to seek alternate routes. Gulliver said if traffic can be limited to about 50% of normal levels, then the delays will be "manageable."

Mass Pike traffic options

He said if you have to travel this weekend, avoid Newton and Weston.

"If you have to be there, if you have a doctor's appointment, a flight to catch, or what have you, first and foremost, leave yourself a lot of extra time. Use the tools that are out there. There's Mass 511, but certainly use your mapping apps. Use Google maps, use Apple maps, use Waze, whatever you use, all of them have traffic features in them that are going to get you to those best routes to get through it," Gulliver told WBZ-TV Friday.

"Depending on how far west you are coming from, it may be that taking Route 2 would be the best way into the city. It sounds like it would be a long trip if you're coming from say, the Hopkinton area on the Turnpike, but that may be the best approach if that traffic is getting really congested."

Commuter Rail, Amtrak service affected by Mass Pike construction

The construction work will require a temporary shutdown of train service on the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line, as well as Amtrak service between Boston and Albany on both weekends.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between Framingham and Boston. Click here for a bus schedule.