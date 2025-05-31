Mass Pike construction underway as lane closures cause major disruptions for drivers

Construction on the Mass Pike near the Newton-Weston town line in Massachusetts is now underway, backing up traffic as the highway is down to one lane in both directions.

Saturday morning, as expected, traffic conditions were already shown as slow on the Mass 511 map.

MassDOT has closed a 2-mile stretch of the Pike from Weston to Newton, leaving only one lane open in each direction. It's all part of a massive bridge replacement project by the I-95 interchange.

The lane closures this weekend start at Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m. Residual delays could extend into the Monday morning commute, transportation officials said.

The bridge construction impacts the Commuter Rail as well, shutting down part of the Worcester Line. Shuttle buses will replace trains between Framingham and South Station.