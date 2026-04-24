Family-owned Chinese restaurant on Route 1 in Massachusetts closing after 55 years

Mon Kou, a well-known Chinese Polynesian restaurant on Route 1 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is closing next month after 55 years in business.

The owners of the family-run business that's just over the border from Rhode Island are retiring, the restaurant's website said. Mon Kou's last day will be May 31.

"This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a mix of emotions - gratitude for the countless memories, pride in the meals we've shared, and sadness in saying goodbye," a statement from owners Kam, Bailey, Rita and "The Mon Kou Family" said. "Since opening our doors in 1971, we've had the privilege of welcoming generations of families, friends, and neighbors to our tables."

The restaurant said it will only offer bar/lounge seating and takeout food starting May 9. Any gift certificates not redeemed by May 31 will be forfeited.

Longtime customers remembered the restaurant fondly on Facebook.

"That place is an icon," one person wrote. "As a kid growing up we used to do all our school parties there ... I can't believe I'm hearing this."

"I've lived all over the country and have eaten in many Asian restaurants," another said. "Mon Kou has the best hot and sour soup and scorpion bowls hands down!!"

Mon Kou is not the only Route 1 Polynesian restaurant preparing for change after decades in business. The 75-year-old Kowloon in Saugus is gearing up for a major transformation, with plans in place to tear down the existing building and turn the property into a mixed-use development with about 200 apartments and a smaller version of the iconic restaurant.