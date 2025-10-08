Owner of Kowloon in Saugus says plan to tear down iconic restaurant is "bittersweet"

Owner of Kowloon on plans to tear down iconic Saugus restaurant: "It's bittersweet"

For 75 years, the Kowloon restaurant has been a Route 1 landmark in Saugus, Massachusetts, known for its sizzling American-Chinese dishes and distinctive decor. Generations of families have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions inside the sprawling restaurant's bright, tiki-themed dining rooms.

"We're fortunate. I remember seeing people when they were dating, now they are married, now they have grandchildren," said owner Stan Wong.

New 200-seat Kowloon restaurant planned

Now, the iconic eatery is preparing for a major transformation.

Wong recently announced plans to tear down the existing building and replace it with two mixed-use developments. The restaurant will remain part of the project but in a smaller form, with seating for about 200 diners instead of the current 1,200.

The plans also include just under 200 apartments in the buildings, with commercial space on the first floors.

A rendering of the buildings that are proposed for the Kowloon property in Saugus, Massachusetts. Saugus TV

"We've been going at 100 miles per hour all our lives, and now it's time to slow down somewhat," Wong said.

Many customers we spoke to say they are saddened to see the building go but plan to continue supporting the family-owned business.

Cheryl Damore of Saugus has been going to Kowloon for 50 years. "It's the last of the Mohicans on Route 1, of restaurants that we can remember as children," she said. "We've befriended the employees. They're good to us, and we're very good to them, and the Wong family they have done a lot for Saugus."

For patrons like Edmund Brown Jr., Kowloon is more than a restaurant, it's a part of his life. "This place was spectacular," Brown said. "The quality of the food, the quality of the people that work here."

Inside the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts on Oct. 8, 2025. CBS Boston

Wong said the decision to redevelop the property has been emotional for his family.

"Growing up and seeing this place as it is today and knowing that in the near future it will no longer be here is bittersweet," Wong said.

Kowloon's owners have not yet released a timeline for when construction will begin.