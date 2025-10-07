Kowloon redevelopment plans show new look for iconic Massachusetts restaurant

Big changes are envisioned for the 75-year-old Kowloon restaurant property off Route 1 in Massachusetts, new documents presented to the Saugus Planning Board show.

Plans call for the distinctive eatery that seats 1,200 to be torn down and replaced by two six-story mixed-use buildings. There would be just under 200 apartments in the buildings, with commercial space on the first floors.

Michael McKeown, who works for Dennis Mires The Architects, said the proposed development "would be all high-end commercial construction" with a modern feel.

A rendering of the second building that would house the Kowloon. Saugus Planning Board

Kowloon redevelopment plans

"There's splashes of color and accent and open materials to signify where the retail spaces are," he told the board last week. "And a little bit of homage to some signage to let people know this is still the Kowloon site."

The current restaurant would remain open while the first building went up. Once the first building is complete, the Kowloon would be housed in a temporary space there until it moves into a permanent spot in the second building.

The new Kowloon would have indoor and outdoor seating, as well as drive-thru lanes.

When would construction start?

One Saugus resident who attended the meeting asked when construction on the project might start. McKeown said there are still many months of reviews needed before plans are approved.

"The buildings are, based on their size, roughly 14 months of construction, they're not small," he said. "They can't happen at the same time because we're keeping the restaurant while one goes up."

Two buildings are envisioned for the Kowloon site. Saugus Planning Board

Back in 2021, the owners shot down rumors that the restaurant would be sold or closed soon, but acknowledged they were doing "preliminary legwork" on redevelopment plans for the future.

"There will be an end at some point...just not right now," the Kowloon said on social media.

The Kowloon, a favorite of local celebrities like John Cena, transformed its parking lot into a car hop and movie drive-in during the COVID pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Last year, it expanded to open a sister location at The Brook casino in New Hampshire.