Mike Vrabel outlines his goals for Patriots training camp: "Time to build a team"

A new era of Patriots football is nearly upon us, with the team set to kick off its first training camp under new head coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday. All players have reported to Gillette Stadium and underwent physicals on Tuesday, Vrabel told reporters.

"Welcome to training camp 2025," Vrabel said from the podium inside Gillette.

Everyone passed their conditioning test and checked in at their desired weights, but players have a long way to go before they're ready to play in an NFL game.

"Ultimately, it's about the football conditioning," said Vrabel. "The in-line combat with another player, and then being able to go and chase the football and do it repeatedly, a receiver to run a route downfield and not get the football, but still come back to the huddle and play the next snap, and to be able to have that competitive stamina as it works through practice. Then, you'll see us try to build those reps through practice to get close to where we need to be for the game. So, the in-line conditioning test is one thing. We'll have to continue to practice the way that we want to play, which is critical to be able to create our identity."

Vrabel made his mark on the team in minicamp and during OTAs, and outlined his objectives for his first camp as head coach of the Patriots on Tuesday. He broke it down into three basics.

"I think our objectives that we're going to talk to them about and have talked to them about is, it's time to build a team. We have to start coming together as a football team," he said. "The groups that we're going to use, the special teams unit, the different personnel grouping on offense and on defense, that all has to come together, and that has to happen.

"The other thing is they have to earn a role," Vrabel continued. "And that's a great time for them to personally earn a role through training camp, is what they can do for the team, how they can help us, how they can help themselves. There's a lot of different levels to what those roles are, and in my 14-year career I've had plenty of them: from special teams, multiple-position backup, to starter, a starter that was expected to be productive, to a veteran leader. So, there's multiple levels of what that role will be, and it's up to them to earn it.

"Then obviously, we have to prepare to win," concluded Vrabel. "And that will be my job as we work through training camp to make sure that we're doing all those three things"

Vrabel said back in January he wants the Patriots to be a team that is good enough to take advantage of bad opponents. Whether the Patriots are there come September remains to be seen, but Vrabel is confident the group is moving in the right direction.

"We talk about the good, the bad, and the [expletive] that gets you beat, and I think that they can tell the difference between those three now," said Vrabel. "My job is to try to get them to -- we have to eliminate the stuff that gets you beat, we just have to correct the bad, and we have to continue and enhance the good stuff that we do. Those are the three buckets of film that we show them, and I can't always just sit there and show them the stuff that gets you beat because that gets old as a player."

Vrabel also had a number of notes to share on returning players and his defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Jahlani Tavai back for Day 1?

The big news of the day out of Foxboro was Stefon Diggs being cleared for camp. But Vrabel gave some other important injury news before camp kicks off.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered a pretty serious calf injury during OTAs and is starting camp on PUP, Vrabel confirmed. But he won't be there very long.

"I'd expect Tavai back out there tomorrow," said Vrabel.

It's an important development for the New England defense, as it was initially believed the injury would keep Tavai on the sidelines until camp got underway. But he'll be out there for Day 1, according to Vrabel.

Tight end Austin Hooper, receiver Mack Hollins, and tackle Vederian Lowe are also starting camp on PUP, but Vrabel made it sound like they won't be on the list for too long, either.

Vrabel also confirmed corner Carl Davis, safety Josh Minkins, and receiver Jeremiah Webb are on the non-football injury list right now, but he expects Davis and Webb to be part of Wednesday's practice.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams back with Patriots

Vrabel brought in Terrell Williams to be his DC and call the defensive plays. But he wasn't with the team during offseason workouts because of an unexpected health matter, which forced him to do his coaching remotely.

Williams is now back in New England and ready to go after his health scare.

"Big T is here and ready to go. He's been on the field with us the last couple of days and players were excited to see him," Vrabel said Tuesday.

Vrabel said Williams has not only been great with young players on both sides of the ball, but is also serving as a mentor to young coaches on his staff. Vrabel joked that Williams will not have any restrictions this summer.

"No coach should be full-go, including this one. But I haven't seen any restrictions; he's not on PUP or NFI," Vrabel joked.