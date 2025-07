What to expect from Drake Maye under Josh McDaniels and other storylines on Patriots offense Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is heading into Year 2 of his NFL career and will have a new offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels. How will that relationship work in New England and what wrinkles will McDaniels add to Maye's playbook? And which receivers can we expect to make the cut out of training camp? Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria break it all down on WBZ-TV's Sports Final.