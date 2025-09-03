Did Patriots know Mike Vrabel was a future head coach during his playing days?

Mike Vrabel is back in New England, now as the head coach of the Patriots. He's looking to turn around a franchise that has fallen on tough times and get the Patriots back to being a Super Bowl contender.

Vrabel was a beloved player in New England for his commitment and mad-man demeanor on the field -- not to mention his knack for making big plays at the biggest moments. Even back then he was seen as future head coach.

Just ask former Patriots Football Research Director Ernie Adams, who was a key figure on Bill Belichick's staff when Vrabel was signed in 2001. In the first episode of WBZ-TV's new series Burton Ernie Talk Football with Fauria, Adams said he could tell during Vrabel's playing days the defensive menace had the makeup to be a future head coach.

"Oh you could see that Mike loved football and was into learning it," Adams told WBZ-TV Sports director Steve Burton and former tight end Christian Fauria. "The biggest issue was, does he want to put up with the hours? Do they want to be in the office at 11:30 at night drawing up cards for the next day's practice?"

That obviously has not been an issue with Vrabel, who is now in his seventh year as an NFL head coach. Fauria, who practiced against Vrabel in New England, said that Vrabel's ability to envision what's coming and plan ahead sets him up well for success on Sundays.

"He obviously understands [the game], understands the why, and can see beyond the first few plays," said Fauria. "You really need to see beyond the first two series. But more than anything, I think his personality helps him a lot with these young players. I think they like him and they trust him, which I think is hard to accomplish."

While Vrabel is seen as a no-nonsense coach, he can also connect with players young and old.

"I think Mike has a great personality to be a coach and I'm sure they'll respond," said Adams.

But it will depend on how his players ultimately play between the numbers that dictate whether or not the Patriots have success under Vrabel.

"Like everything else in football, you have to have some breaks go your way," added Adams. "Every team in the league -- OK there are a few in any given year that may have a bad year -- but for the most part when you take the field for an NFL game, you know you're going to get a football game."

Ernie Adams on Mike Vrabel as a player

While Vrabel is focused on the future of the New England Patriots, Adams provided a great look into the past when Vrabel was brought in as a free agent in 2001. Vrabel was mostly a role player on defense and a special teamer over his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers, before he really broke out in New England.

Vrabel helped morph the Patriots' defense into one of the best in the NFL, and won three Super Bowls as a player in New England.

"The reason we had such a good team was we had guys like Mike Vrabel playing for us," recalled Adams. "I always said with Mike, the tougher the game and the bigger the situation, the better he was going to play consistently. He was a core guy at making us a team.

"You look back at the defenses from the 2003 and 2004 teams and wow, we were good. We were a butt-kicking defense," said Adams.

Vrabel left it all on the field every day, and was always willing to put in extra work on the scout team. That continued even after Vrabel was an established star with Super Bowl rings, though it sounds like Vrabel had a motive to do so.

"When we were practicing team offense – this is Tom Brady playing with our first-team offense – we had a scout team defense simulating whatever team we were playing. Vrabel was on the first-team defense ... and Mike wanted to be the weak-side safety on the scout team," recalled Adams. "He wasn't just playing weak safety, he was delivering his loud, running commentary on the offense.

"'Brady, watch out boys they're trying to trick us here and they're not going to do that,'" Adams said, recreating Vrabel's practice barbs. "It was great and the most entertaining part of practice."

Adams also recalled Vrabel referring to running back Corey Dillon as a "donkey" and telling the defense it didn't need to worry about him.

"With Mike, everyone was fair game," said Adams.

Adams obviously loved ever little jab Vrabel threw at the offense. Offensive players, however, weren't as thrilled with Vrabel's antics.

"That is from a coach's perspective. From a player's perspective, who is actually on the offense and trying to get really good work in, it was annoying. He was talking trash, you name it," said Fauria. "He always has something to say.

"The best part about those days were when we would beat him," added Fauria. "The ball would go over his head or he'd call the wrong play out. It was even funnier when he really got under Tom's skin during a third-down period. That's when [practice is] at its most intense; they're blitzing like crazy and we're trying to figure out where to go with the ball. They're chirping like crazy and if you throw an incomplete – or God forbid you throw an interception! Talk about a party in the end zone. We'd have to hear about that for a week."

Burton Ernie Talk Football with Fauria will air each Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on TV38 and will also be posted to CBSBoston.com and the CBS Boston Youtube page throughout the Patriots season. Be sure to watch this week's episode as Adams hits the white board to break down what Drake Maye is seeing pre-snap, and how the Raiders will try to confuse the QB in Week 1!