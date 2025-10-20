The Patriots have completely bought in to Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel not only has the Patriots at 5-2 and sitting atop the AFC East, he's got his players completely sold on his system and way of doing things. The turnaround in New England has come quick under the new head coach, and the buy-in from players has created an incredible vibe -- and playoff aspirations -- in the locker room.

Yes, we aren't even at Halloween and there are already visions of the Patriots returning to the postseason dancing in the back of our minds. The Patriots themselves won't say as much, but they wake up Monday morning as the No. 2 team in the AFC, trailing only the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts.

Vrabel has worked miracles after taking over a team that won just four games last season. An easy schedule has helped, as has some otherworldly play from Drake Maye, which has brought the offense to a new level. The defense is also making plays when it needs to, and hasn't yet hit its stride.

The Patriots still have a long way to go before the "P" word will really come into play, but they're in a great position to play in the NFL's second season, something that hasn't been said in New England for three years.

Players make plays, which Vrabel is always quick to point out. But he deserves credit for revamping the roster in the offseason and instilling an all-for-one mindset. On Sunday and throughout the season, players have been making plays for their head coach and each other.

That mentality started as soon as Vrabel addressed the team for the very first time.

"The selfishness, we took it out. We grew a bond that our energy takes over everything," receiver DeMario Douglas said after Sunday's win. "Once one guy make a play, man, the next one go make a play. We build off each other. And man, that's why I love this room. It starts with our coach. Our coach makes us closer. He give us a speech almost every day before practicing. Man, it hits home."

Beating the Titans in Tennessee, 31-13, on Sunday had some extra meaning for Vrabel, who was fired by the organization in 2024 after six seasons as their head coach. Vrabel downplayed the revenge factor throughout the week and even after Sunday's victory, but it was clear his players were determined to get a win -- a big win at that -- for the man who leads them into battle.

"As players, you want to play for him, go hard for him, you damn sure want to win for him," said receiver Stefon Diggs. "He's a humble coach. He's not going to make it about himself. It's always going to be about the players. But for us it is always personal, especially if it's one of our guys. It's part of having our guy's back."

As much has his pre-practice and pre-game speeches fire up his team, Vrabel is also pretty good at his postgame victory speeches. He takes great joy in handing out game balls to everyone who has earned one, but on Sunday, Maye made sure Vrabel got one of his own for getting a win back in Tennessee.

"He brings it every day, he challenges us but he also cares about us and cares about us outside of the building and I think, he's just awesome to play for," Maye said after the win. "And it was pretty cool in that locker room, celebrating."

The Patriots have been doing a lot of celebrating in the locker room through the first seven weeks of the season. Sunday was their fourth straight win and third consecutive win on the road, something the team hadn't done since before the NFL-AFL merger. The Patriots hadn't won four straight since 2021 when that team ripped off seven consecutive wins. That was also the last time New Enlgand made it to the playoffs.

Part of why his players love playing for him is that Vrabel is constantly pushing his team to be better. He spent the summer urging Maye to become more of a leader, and the quarterback has answered the call. Not only has he been more vocal on and off the field, but Maye's Year 2 jump has gone higher than anyone could have expected, thanks in large part to a strong push by Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and the rest of the staff.

"There is a lot of demand there from Josh and myself and I think he's responded to that as far as the leadership that he's had to show this offense," Vrabel said of Maye on Sunday. "Kept talking about he wants to earn it. Well, I told him that he's earned it. I think he doesn't like something in practice, then he gets it fixed. If he wants a better Friday practice, he talks about it before we go out there on Friday. I think those guys respond to him and the things that he says and the way that he operates."

Maye is always looking to improve, and he even said his 21-for-23, 222-yard, two-touchdown showing against the Titans -- which bested a Tom Brady record in New England - had room for improvement. That the Patriots have a quarterback with that mindset and a head coach they trust and play for puts them in a great position going forward.

"I just try to be authentic, try to be real, try to support people and help them do their jobs," Vrabel told WEEI on Monday. "Hire good people, knowledgeable people. Make connections with the players, make connections with the people in the building. and that's just what we're trying to do

"And winning, that brings morale up," Vrabel added.

The Patriots have already surpassed their win total from the previous two seasons after just seven weeks. There is room for improvement, and the expectations will only increase with each victory.

But less than two months into Vrabel's tenure, the Patriots look like a team ready to tackle those expectations. Not only have they bought into Vrabel's way, but they also believe in themselves.

He'll never say it and will always give credit to his players, but that all starts at the top with Mike Vrabel.