Ups & Downs: Drake Maye joins Tom Brady in Patriots record books after near-perfect day vs. Titans

The Patriots have won four straight and quarterback Drake Maye continues to make history with some incredibly efficient games for New England. In Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans, Maye even topped the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

Maye completed 21 of his 23 passes for an absurd 91.3% completion rate on Sunday, as he racked up 222 yards and two touchdowns through the air. It set a new single-game franchise record in New England, surpassing the 88.5% that Brady completed against the Jaguars during the 2009 season.

Maye has been nearly perfect for a number of weeks now, and he's playing with a new level of confidence for the Patriots. It has turned the New England offense into a bit of a force, as the Titans defense found out Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Ups and Downs from New England's Week 7 win over the Titans, with Maye leading off the "Ups" department once again.

UP: Drake Maye's lethal accuracy

Maye completed 16 straight passes at one point on Sunday, and they weren't just short passes either. The deep ball is becoming a dangerous part of his arsenal, as Maye had a 39-yard touchdown strike to Kayshon Boutte, 22- and 27-yard connections with Mack Hollins, and a 24-yard pickup on a completion to Stefon Diggs.

Maye averaged 9.7 yards per passing attempt on Sunday, as he spread the ball to seven different receivers.

Want another ridiculous Maye stat? He's the first Patriots quarterback in franchise history to record three games in a single season with a completion rate over 80%.

Not enough for you? Maye has already tied Brady's franchise record for the most games in one season with at least 200 passing yards, a 135 passer rating and two passing touchdowns, recording his fourth such game on Sunday.

Brady set that record during New England's incredible 2007 season, which ended with Brady winning NFL MVP honors.

As great as his numbers have been, Maye's mindset is even better. Even though he was close to perfect, Maye wasn't happy with his performance on Sunday.

"I left some out there. I ended up running when I could have thrown," said Maye, who scrambled for 62 yards on eight attempts. "I tucked it a couple of times when I shouldn't have. I need to get to the back side of the progression more. I'm trying to be careful with the football and trying to challenge it down the field and not just be a 'Checkdown Charlie.'"

It's also worth noting that Maye didn't turn the ball over for a fourth straight game.

UP: Rhamondre Stevenson gets going in run game

Stevenson ran for 42 yards on five carries on New England's first possession, which surpassed his rushing yards from the last two weeks combined. It set the tone for a strong day for the running back, as Stevenson ran for 88 yards on his 18 carries (a solid average of 4.9 yards per attempt) and a touchdown.

UP: Boutte's amazing catch

Maye's pass was nice, but a little long. No worries, because Boutte has some great hands.

What a snag from the third-year receiver, who now has a career-high four touchdowns on the season. Boutte had just one other catch, but it was a 16-yard reception on second-and-12 that gave the Patriots a fresh set of downs.

UP: Austin Hooper's touchdown

Speaking of great catches, how about tight end Austin Hooper and his second-quarter touchdown on a gotta-have-it third-and-goal?

What an effort by Hooper, who went up-and-over Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for his three-yard touchdown to tie the game, 10-10.

Hooper had just two catches on the afternoon, which matched his total from the previous three games. He has just 10 catches on the season, but it's clear that Hooper is ready when Maye goes his way.

UP: K'Lavon Chaisson

The linebacker came through big early in the third quarter, when he put some heavy pressure on Titans quarterback Cam Ward on his first dropback of the second half. The rookie ended up losing the football as he went back to pass, and Chaisson scooped up the loose ball and brought it four yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Chaisson was credited with a sack on the play, and he had another as the New England defense got to Ward five times on Sunday

UP: Marcus Jones

Jones had another strong game in the secondary with a pass deflection and a tackle-for-loss. He also came down with the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter that put the exclamation point on New England's blowout win.

UP: The Patriots are true road warriors

The Patriots are now a perfect 4-0 on the road this season, after going 2-7 away from Gillette Stadium last year.

DOWN: Drake Maye's head hitting the ground

Drake had a solid day on the ground with 62 rushing yards, but he also hit the turf hard on a third-quarter scramble that had him spend some time in the blue medical tent and on the sideline. He said he was OK after the game, and looked fine throughout the second half.

But it'd be really beneficial if Maye would keep himself out of harm's way with some safer scrambles.

Josh Dobbs could be an UP for his brief appearance while Maye was getting looked at, which saw the backup QB escape a sack and hit DeMario Douglas for 13 yards on a third-and-4 play.

DOWN: Tough day for two Patriots rookies

Rookie left guard Jared Wilson allowed three of Tennessee's four sacks on Sunday. And TreVeyon Henderson is still having a tough time getting going, with just five yards on his two carries in Week 7.