Mike Vrabel downplayed beating Titans, but his Patriots players were pumped for their head coach

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed his return to Tennessee all week leading up to Sunday's game against the Titans. He continued to do so even after his current team blew out his former team, 31-13, in Week 7.

But you know Sunday's win had to feel great for Vrabel, who was fired by the Titans following the 2023 season after he spent six seasons as the franchise's head coach. Titans fans are certainly missing him, as chants of "Vrabel! Vrabel! Vrabel!" filled Nissan Stadium as the Patriots took the victory formation late in the game.

That has to sting for the Titans ownership, who decided Vrabel wasn't their guy just two years ago. The team has just four wins since firing Vrabel, whose Patriots improved to 5-2 on the season Sunday afternoon.

But Vrabel made it clear that the Titans -- and how things ended in Tennessee -- are in his past. His focus is on the New England Patriots and keeping his current team on an upward trend.

"We've moved on. There are a lot of guys over there and a lot of people on that support staff that helped us do some decent things. But you kind of move on and this is a whole different challenge. I'm excited where I'm at," Vrabel said after Sunday's win.

Vrabel was asked if he had a big group of family and friends in Nashville Sunday to lead those chants.

"I didn't get that many tickets, so I don't know," he said. "But that's neither here nor there. I'm happy for our players. These guys are figuring out how to win, they're figuring out how to practice. I guess it's humbling to have these people want to -- whoever it is -- cheer for us, whether it's the Patriots, Drake Maye, me, or anyone else."

Vrabel still has supporters in Tennessee, but he's probably happy with how things ended up. He's enjoying his early-season success in New England, which looks like a much better situation than the Titans right now.

It looks like Vrabel has a stud quarterback in Drake Maye, who was nearly perfect on Sunday. The Patriots' defense is starting to round into shape for the head coach, and his team has now won four straight and sits atop the AFC East.

Meanwhile, the Titans dropped to 1-6 on Sunday and have an interim head coach in charge in Mike McCoy. The Titans hired Brian Callahan to be Vrabel's successor after he was fired, but Callahan was given his pink slip last Monday after going 4-19 as head coach in Tennessee.

Patriots players react to Vrabel's return to Tennessee

While Vrabel once again downplayed his return, Patriots players clearly wanted to get a win for their head coach. Maye, who dazzled with 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns, loved hearing those chants for Vrabel at the end of the game.

"That's pretty cool. I think that's always cool," Maye said after the win. "He downplayed it all week, which we appreciate. He was focused on us and worried about us and that's what matters. But I know it feels good for him."

Other Patriots relayed how much it meant to them to get Vrabel a W.

"It felt good, just seeing that smile on his face," added receiver DeMario Douglas. "It felt good seeing a happy man after the game. We worked hard."

"We work our tails off every week and he's a great coach. He motivates us and gets out there every day in practice," said veteran tackle Morgan Moses. "When you have a guy like that who is selfless, you want to give all you can on Sundays."

"He brings it every day," added Maye. "He challenges us but he also cares about us, and cares about us outside the building. He's awesome to play for and it's awesome to celebrate in the locker room."

Vrabel and the Patriots will look to make it five straight wins in Week 8 when the team returns home to host the Cleveland Browns.