Memorial Day Weekend weather is cool and cloudy. See what the pick of the weekend is for Boston.

Memorial Day weekend is widely thought of as the unofficial start of the summer season in Massachusetts. The pilgrimage to Cape Cod from Boston and beyond begins, and the backyard barbeque season gets in full swing.

Naturally, the weather plays a vital role in the level of fun and games that can be enjoyed this weekend. If you've got outdoor plans, you're going to want to read on as we have a very changeable forecast from day to day.

Friday forecast

With the Nor'easter still spinning around just east of Maine, unfortunately, we are not off to a great start. In fact, we expect another round of showers to redevelop Friday afternoon and evening, especially in areas north of the Mass Pike.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The rain will not be nearly as heavy or impactful as it was on Thursday, but still, it will be a very cool and damp Friday evening.

Saturday forecast

We don't anticipate a ton of improvement on Saturday. There will be some leftover, scattered showers in the morning hours, and most of us will be stuck in the clouds for the majority of the day.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

We may dry out a bit (fewer showers) in the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Sunday forecast

Some improvement! There will still be a good deal of clouds around, but we should be able to mix in some breaks of sunshine here and there. Also, the threat of any showers is very low, call it "isolated".

Temperatures will nudge up towards the mid 60s in the afternoon, still below the average, but it will feel much warmer, especially if you get some sun in your backyard!

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Memorial Day forecast

The pick of the weekend!

We will start out mostly sunny and see some building clouds by midday and afternoon, not expecting any rain. Temperatures will be close to average, topping out near 70 degrees.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Holiday weekend events

Lots of fun stuff going on around New England this weekend!

It will be chilly and damp at times on Friday and Saturday for Boston Calling over at Harvard Stadium. Sunday will be the best day to enjoy some tunes.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We've got the NCAA lacrosse championships at Gillette as well. Same deal down there, weather improves each day.

The Sox are in town through Sunday. I wouldn't want to be sitting in the bleachers on Friday with a cold rain falling at times and a gusty wind in your face! Saturday's game should be dry but cool. Sunday would be the pick.

Cape Cod and the Islands

Finally, for those headed for Cape Cod and the Islands...

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Pretty typical weather down there for May. Remember that the water temperatures this time of year are only around 60 degrees, so the land temperatures will reflect that.

The seas are a bit rough on Friday, but they will be calming down throughout the weekend.

Looking for a beach day? Well, I suppose you could give it a shot on Monday, but I'd save the bathing suits for another time.