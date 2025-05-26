Boston theaters experience boom from record breaking box office on Memorial Day weekend

Movie theatres across the country were packed over the holiday weekend as major summer blockbusters drew crowds back to the big screen, and Boston's Alamo Drafthouse in Seaport was no exception.

"This weekend has been absolutely insane for cinema," said Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson Jordan Fussell. "We have done incredible numbers."

Among the biggest draws were Disney's live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" from Paramount.

Fussell said these kinds of high-profile releases are reigniting public interest in the moviegoing experience.

"Across the nation, we've seen a definite increase in attendance at theatres," he said. "The amount of movies that are coming out, with the big box office, the summer blockbusters, we're getting back to a point where people actually want to go to the cinema and actually see things."

Audiences were excited for weekend of movies

Audiences echoed that sentiment.

"I don't think anything compares to seeing a movie on the big screen," movie-goer Pam Palmucci said.

According to Deadline, the box office raked in a record-breaking $322 million over the long weekend. Analysts expect the trend to continue, with summer revenue projected to top $4 billion.

Fussell added that studios are playing a key role in that resurgence. He said that some films are designed with the theatrical experience in mind.

"There are films that need to be seen in cinemas. For example, I'll say 'Mission: Impossible,' it's the final one of an eight-part trilogy – that's been going on 30 years, it definitely is something that needs to be seen inside of theaters. Same thing with something like 'Sinners' that was shot on IMAX cameras, for IMAX format is something you need to be able to experience inside of a theater like that," Jordan said.

For many viewers, returning to theaters feels like a refreshing change from at-home streaming.

"I've been preferring [streaming movies] on the couch at home for a while, so this is actually a treat for me," said movie-goer Joy Adeyemi.

With a full slate of blockbuster titles lined up, the summer movie season is off to a strong start, and the buzz at the box office suggests it is just getting started.