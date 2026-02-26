Hockey star Megan Keller says gold medals should be focus, not Trump call: "Proud to be an American"

Olympic hero Megan Keller wants to change the conversation about the U.S. men's and women's hockey teams in the wake of a controversy involving President Trump.

There's been some negative reaction online to what the president said in a phone call with the men after their gold medal win over Canada. Mr. Trump invited the men's team to meet him in Washington, D.C. and joked that "we're gonna have to bring the women's team" or else he would be impeached.

Boston Bruins Olympians Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy have said the team should have reacted differently instead of laughing along with the president. Keller, a defender for the Boston Fleet who scored the gold medal-winning goal, was asked for her take on the call during a media availability on Thursday.

"I don't really have a response. It's unfortunate all the conversation surrounding it, where it's gone throughout social media," she said. "All I can say is I've never been more proud to pull on the USA jersey."

Keller said she has a lot of respect for the men's team and said the only thing on the players' minds was representing their country on the biggest stage and bringing home gold.

"I think that's what should be highlighted. As a group, both men's and women's, we were able to do something that's never been done before," Keller said. "We're going to be gold medalists together forever. I think I'd just like to shift the focus to that. We're proud to be an American, all of us."

The Fleet's Haley Winn echoed Keller's comments.

"At the end of the day you know we both went there to complete a job and we both got that job done," she said. "I think both teams coming back with a gold medal is all that really matters."